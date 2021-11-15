Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Decreases By 89.7%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the October 14th total of 285,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PRPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,230. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

