Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Decreases By 81.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLOZF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.55. 69,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

