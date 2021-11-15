Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Increases By 60,528.6%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,200 shares, an increase of 60,528.6% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFWFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Calfrac Well Services to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.