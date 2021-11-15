Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Expands By 620.0%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of AZYO stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $6.25. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

