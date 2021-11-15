Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,669.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,449.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,410.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 1 year low of $880.00 and a 1 year high of $1,674.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.