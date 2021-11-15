Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.