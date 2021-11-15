ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $217.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.24. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,954. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.4% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

