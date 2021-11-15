Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $96.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

A number of analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

