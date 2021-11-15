Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Position Cut by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.75 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

