SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SLS opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $113.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.38.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
