SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $113.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.