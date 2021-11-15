SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SGRO traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,349 ($17.62). 1,648,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,285. The company has a market cap of £16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,166.88.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

