SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 71.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SecureWorks by 118.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

