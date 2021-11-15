Scotiabank Increases Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.10.

Shares of HRX traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.02. 21,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of C$12.45 and a 1-year high of C$19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$687.34 million and a PE ratio of 24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.85.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

