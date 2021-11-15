Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medpace and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Medpace
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Science 37
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Medpace and Science 37’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medpace
|$925.92 million
|8.61
|$145.38 million
|$4.84
|45.84
|Science 37
|N/A
|N/A
|-$560,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
96.2% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Medpace and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medpace
|16.71%
|21.71%
|12.59%
|Science 37
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Medpace beats Science 37 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
About Science 37
Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
