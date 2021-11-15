Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Medpace alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medpace and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 0 3 0 3.00 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Medpace presently has a consensus target price of $190.97, indicating a potential downside of 13.93%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Medpace.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medpace and Science 37’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $925.92 million 8.61 $145.38 million $4.84 45.84 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 16.71% 21.71% 12.59% Science 37 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medpace beats Science 37 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.