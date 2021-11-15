Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,023,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

