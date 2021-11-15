Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.55. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

