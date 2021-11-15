Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of AHCO opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -109.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.