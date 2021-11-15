Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DV. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DV stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

