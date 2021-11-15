Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,147. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.