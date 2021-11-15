Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in L&F Acquisition were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LNFA stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA).

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.