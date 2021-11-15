Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC opened at $4.21 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDC. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.