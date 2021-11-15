ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ScanSource by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

