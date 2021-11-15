ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SCSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.