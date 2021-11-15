Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Perion Network worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PERI. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $30.00 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

