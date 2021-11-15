Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Toro by 4.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $102.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

