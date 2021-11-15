Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,871,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.10 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

