Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,133 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.