Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.