Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.24.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.61 and a 200-day moving average of $185.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

