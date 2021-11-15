Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,656 shares of company stock valued at $933,299. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SASR opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $51.19.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

