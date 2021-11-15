Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) is Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up 2.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,656 shares of company stock worth $933,299. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $50.23 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

