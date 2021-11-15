Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €29.90 and its 200-day moving average is €28.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

