Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

