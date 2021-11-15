Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $5.74 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

