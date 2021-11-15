S Turner Keene Buys 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EFSC stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 280,834 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

