Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.