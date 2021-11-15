RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.53. The stock had a trading volume of 463,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,018,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

