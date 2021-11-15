RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $54.19.

