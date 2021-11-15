Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Royale Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 12,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
About Royale Energy
