Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Royale Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 12,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.