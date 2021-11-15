Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $2,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $89.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

