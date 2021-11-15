Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,152 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after acquiring an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

