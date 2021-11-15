Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a market capitalization of £274.07 million and a PE ratio of -75.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.88. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.