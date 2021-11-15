Royal Bank of Canada Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MI.UN. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.08.

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The company has a market cap of C$911.99 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

