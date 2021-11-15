Royal Bank of Canada Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. NBF increased their price objective on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.36.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$65.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$65.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

