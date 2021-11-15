Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,343 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.54% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,211,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50.

