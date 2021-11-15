Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 19,519.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AVROBIO by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 208,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). On average, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

