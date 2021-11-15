Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $19.21 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.8089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

