Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 9.5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. 5,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

