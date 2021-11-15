ROCKI Achieves Market Cap of $4.34 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $332,545.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,213.39 or 1.00312894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.01 or 0.07047765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

