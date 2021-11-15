Robust Token Trading Down 54.5% This Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $83,948.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $54.50 or 0.00082780 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded down 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00071142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00095381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.75 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,679.93 or 0.07109004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,926 coins and its circulating supply is 34,976 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.